True Pundit

Security World

This Easter, Christians in Iraq faithfully gather where ISIS once ruled

Posted on by
Share:

In a new report at World magazine, Senior Editor Mindy Belz describes the destruction of cities like Nineveh, which is outside of Mosul, and which the Islamic State had occupied for the last three years.

As the Jewish and Christian communities celebrate Passover and Easter this weekend in America, it’s important to remember our brothers and sisters celebrating faithfully around the world, especially those in places ISIS has devastated.

Before the ISIS takeover in 2014, Qaraqosh numbered 60,000 people, nearly all members of Assyrian, Catholic, and Orthodox churches. ISIS took captives, including a 3-year-old girl named Christina, and sent everyone else fleeing under heavy fire. In November 2016 Iraqi forces with assistance from a U.S.-led coalition fought the Islamic State militants street by street, from the air, above and below ground. After its liberation, Qaraqosh sat empty and in ruins: The militants torched homes and churches, left wired explosives everywhere, and tunneled extensively under the city.

Now that ISIS is gone, the faithful left in that city are working to rebuild about 2,600 homes for families who want to return to occupy the area. Faith leaders in the area fear if they don’t rebuild as quickly as possible, Christians will be unable to return and, as Father Salar Kajo told World, “If we take more time, families will leave and Christianity will disappear from Iraq.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

This Easter, Christians in Iraq faithfully gather where ISIS once ruled
This Easter, Christians in Iraq faithfully gather where ISIS once ruled

Faith leaders in Iraq fear if they don’t rebuild as quickly as possible, Christians will be unable to return to the area.
Washington Examiner Washington Examiner
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: