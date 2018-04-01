This Easter, Christians in Iraq faithfully gather where ISIS once ruled

Before the ISIS takeover in 2014, Qaraqosh numbered 60,000 people, nearly all members of Assyrian, Catholic, and Orthodox churches. ISIS took captives, including a 3-year-old girl named Christina, and sent everyone else fleeing under heavy fire. In November 2016 Iraqi forces with assistance from a U.S.-led coalition fought the Islamic State militants street by street, from the air, above and below ground. After its liberation, Qaraqosh sat empty and in ruins: The militants torched homes and churches, left wired explosives everywhere, and tunneled extensively under the city.

Not one Western media outlet on hand as Christians return for Palm Sunday in the largest town outside Mosul captured by ISIS. A remarkable perseverance. This photo by Iraqi photojournalist Gemayel Cefajamil. More to come in upcoming @WORLD_mag pic.twitter.com/gu9Vg57tqN — Mindy Belz (@mcbelz) March 28, 2018

More beautiful pictures of #Syriac #Christians celebrating #PalmSunday in Baghdeda (Qaraqosh), Iraq, for the first time in 4 years or since ISIS was defeated from the area. This town was the largest Christian in Iraq prior to 2014. #IraqiChristians Happy Holy Thursday! pic.twitter.com/vaEBNXKHoU — Iraqi Christian HRC (@iraqschristians) March 29, 2018

Now that ISIS is gone, the faithful left in that city are working to rebuild about 2,600 homes for families who want to return to occupy the area. Faith leaders in the area fear if they don’t rebuild as quickly as possible, Christians will be unable to return and, as Father Salar Kajo told World, “If we take more time, families will leave and Christianity will disappear from Iraq.” – READ MORE