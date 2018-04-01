True Pundit

Politics

Dan Bongino Puts California Governor In His Place Over Illegal Immigrant Pardons — ‘It’s An Abyss Of Stupidity’

Radio host and Fox News commentator Dan Bongino held nothing back when he learned that California Governor Jerry Brown had granted pardons to five illegal immigrants.

Brown pardoned 56 in total on Friday, in addition to commuting 14 sentences. Bongino, like President Donald Trump, took issue with the pardons granted to illegal immigrants.

Bongino referenced the ongoing battle between several local sheriffs’ offices, Governor Brown, and his Attorney General Xavier Becerra, both Democrats. California became a sanctuary state on January 1, but officials in Los Alamitos and Orange County have reportedly been looking for a workaround. Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens said that her office would publish the release dates of inmates, calling it a public safety issue rather than an immigration issue. READ MORE

