Captured ‘Jihadi John’ Cell Members Complain About Losing UK Citizenship

Two men from Britain and alleged members of ‘the Beatles’ Islamic State execution cell have complained about being stripped of their UK citizenship, claiming they have been denied the right to a fair trial.

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces captured Alexanda Amon Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh in January in eastern Syria, and they are currently being held in the north of the country by Kurdish forces.

Their cell became notorious for capturing, torturing, and murdering Western hostages, including American journalists and aid workers, and was seemingly led by the infamous ‘Jihad John’ – real name Mohammed Emwazi.

Now, in an interview with the Associated Press from captivity, they spoke of their membership of Islamic State, but denied membership of the brutal execution cell.

Elsheikh, from White City in west London, called the allegations “propaganda” and another called the killings “regrettable”. – READ MORE

