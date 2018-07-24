This Democrat Wants To Run For President Against Trump On The ‘Yoga Vote’

On Monday, The Intercept reported that Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) wants to run for president. Ryan’s record isn’t all that impressive – he’s been a Congressman since 2002 in a blue collar district including Youngstown – but he’s been granted ample credibility by a media hungry for a Democrat who doesn’t alienate Rust Belt voters.

So, naturally, Ryan wants to run for the “yoga vote.” According to The Intercept: Ryan’s district is one of the few poor, majority-white districts that is represented by a Democrat. But he won’t be running on a stereotypical working-class persona; instead, he believes his path to the White House runs through the “yoga vote.”…The group Yoga Votes (“One body united for change”) puts the total number of people who do yoga in the U.S. at 20 million, and Ryan has done work with the group.

Only the geniuses at Democratic HQ could think this is a good idea. After all, Hillary ran for the same vote – she infamously suggested that her 30,000 deleted emails were mainly concerned with yoga and wedding planning – and she lost. Democrats don’t come up short when it comes to the so-called “yoga vote.” But men who pitch themselves as aspiring to the “yoga vote” are going to have a tough time with the supposed Archie Bunker types of western Pennsylvania and upstate Michigan. – READ MORE

According to a brand new Rasmussen poll, President Trump’s approval numbers have now climbed back to 46%, near the highest of his presidency. And all the other polls have now reflected the bump: the NBC/WSJ poll over the weekend shows Trump at an all-time high of 45%. That poll also showed that just 53% of Republicans approved of Trump’s behavior at his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Helsinki — but that didn’t matter much to their overall approval of him, which is nearly universal (88%).

What’s bolstering Trump’s high approval rating? The NBC/WSJ poll suggests that Trump’s economic record is his biggest asset: 50% of Americans like the way he’s handling the economy. 51% dislike the way he has handled Putin overall, 58% disapprove of his immigration policy, and 53% disapprove of his tariff policy.

But there’s something else that has happened, too: Trump’s approval rating has been remarkably stable since long before he was president. He began his presidency at nearly the same number he now occupies; during the election cycle, he hovered in the low-40s as well. News coverage simply doesn’t touch Trump, because everything is baked in. There’s nobody in America who doesn’t have a personal opinion or take on Trump. He’s become the political equivalent of the Super Bowl: the thing everybody watches and talks about. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1