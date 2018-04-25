THEY’RE COMING: 600 More Refugees In ‘Caravan’ Nearing U.S.-Mexico Border

Hundreds of refugees from Central American are still making their way in a caravan to the U.S.-Mexican border, although they’re stuck in the northern Mexican city of Hermosillo, some 400 miles away.

About 600 men, women and children from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador plan to take trains and buses to the border with California, either in Mexicali or Tijuana. The group started out with 1,500 refugees but many have turned back after President Trump ordered National Guard troops to the border to turn them away when they arrive.

Members of the caravan say they are political refugees and plan “to seek asylum in the United States after they reach Tijuana, said Rodrigo Abeja, a coordinator from immigrant rights group Pueblo Sin Fronteras that has been organizing similar caravans for several years,” Reuters reported.

Trump reiterated that the caravan will not be allowed in. “I have instructed the Secretary of Homeland Security not to let these large Caravans of people into our Country,” Trump tweeted Monday morning. “It’s a disgrace. We are the only Country in the World so Naive! WALL” – READ MORE

