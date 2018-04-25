Philadelphia Eagles owner told players many owners had ‘no interest’ in backing Trump

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie says many NFL team owners have “no interest in supporting President Trump,” The New York Times reported.

“Another fact I want to throw out there: Many of us have no interest in supporting President Trump,” Lurie said during an October meeting with owners, players and league executives, according to a recording obtained by the Times.

Lurie made his comment in response to a player saying it was difficult to trust owners since many supported Trump, who was sharply critical of players protesting during the national anthem before games.

“But this is not where you brandish a group of people because they own assets in a sport we love, supporting what many of us perceive as, you know, one disastrous presidency,” Lurie said. He then told the group not to quote him.- READ MORE

