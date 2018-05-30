‘They Need To Go Back’ — Woman Whose Husband Was Deported SILENCES CNN By Defending Trump (VIDEO)

Cindy Garcia, whose husband was recently deported to Mexico, shocked CNN on Tuesday by defending President Donald Trump and the rule of law.

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin started the segment by criticizing the Trump administration for separating children from their families and played a clip of the Garcia family crying as their father was being picked up for deportation.

Baldwin asked Garcia if she was upset with the government for deporting her husband, but she surprisingly defended the rule of law and noted that Trump is simply doing his job. – READ MORE

