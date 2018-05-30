Joy Behar: Trump ‘Can’t Really Take Credit’ For The Economy, It Was Obama (VIDEO)

Joy Behar said President Donald Trump “can’t really take credit” for the economy and that it was Barack Obama who made it what it is today.

The comment came during a panel discussion on “The View” Tuesday about the tweet Trump sent out on Memorial Day touting the accomplishments of his presidency, noting “the best economy in decades” and the “lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics ever.”

“First of all Obama pulled the U.S. out of the great recession and the economy has been steadily improving since,” Joy Behar explained. “So he can’t really take credit for anything that he’s done. He also inherited low unemployment numbers from Obama. The unemployment rate for Blacks and Hispanics declined dramatically under Obama.”- READ MORE

