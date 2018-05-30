Politics TV
WATCH: Trump Mocks FBI, Asks If There Are Any ‘Infiltrators’ At His Rally
President Donald Trump alluded to the allegations the FBI placed an informant in his 2016 presidential campaign at a rally in Tennessee Tuesday.
“How do you like the fact they had people infiltrating our campaign? Can you imagine?” Trump said to the roaring crowd. “Can you imagine? People infiltrating our campaign. Is there anybody in this big, beautiful arena right now that’s infiltrating our campaign? Will you please raise your hand. That would take courage, huh?” – READ MORE
The Daily Caller