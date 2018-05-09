These Top Two Female Democrats Fundraised With Schneiderman — Will They Return The Money?

Democrats are facing a dilemma as they decide whether or not to return money they raised with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

At least two Democratic 2020 hopefuls, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have held high-dollar fundraisers with Schneiderman. Schneiderman resigned from AG on Monday after four women accused him of being physically and emotionally abusive to them.

In September 2011, Schneiderman hosted a fundraiser for then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris, even receiving a $5,000 check from Donald Trump.

That same year, in October, Schneiderman and George Soros hosted a fundraiser for Warren’s Senate campaign. Suggested contributions ranged from $1000 to $5000.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1