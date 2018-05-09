True Pundit

Politics

These Top Two Female Democrats Fundraised With Schneiderman — Will They Return The Money?

Posted on by
Share:

Democrats are facing a dilemma as they decide whether or not to return money they raised with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

At least two Democratic 2020 hopefuls, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have held high-dollar fundraisers with Schneiderman. Schneiderman resigned from AG on Monday after four women accused him of being physically and emotionally abusive to them.

In September 2011, Schneiderman hosted a fundraiser for then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris, even receiving a $5,000 check from Donald Trump.

That same year, in October, Schneiderman and George Soros hosted a fundraiser for Warren’s Senate campaign. Suggested contributions ranged from $1000 to $5000.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

These Top Two Female Democrats Fundraised With Schneiderman -- Will They Return The Money?
These Top Two Female Democrats Fundraised With Schneiderman -- Will They Return The Money?

Democrats are facing a dilemma as they decide whether or not to return money they raised with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. At least two Democratic 2020 hopefuls, California Sen. Kamala

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: