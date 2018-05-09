True Pundit

Wow, Great News Everyone – Cuomo Finally Came Up For Air And Figured Out Why People Voted For Trump (VIDEO)

CNN’s Chris Cuomo gave an awkward explanation Tuesday morning of why people voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

“If Donald Trump were running for pastor, it doesn’t happy that way, but … if he were running for a position where they were valuing the morality, valuing the decency, valuing how he treats other people, they might have different feelings about it.” – READ MORE

CNN's Chris Cuomo gave an awkward explanation Tuesday morning of why people voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

