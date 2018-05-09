True Pundit

Politics

Poll: Majority says Russia probe is politically motivated

Posted on by
Share:

A majority of Americans say special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election is politically motivated, according to a new CBS News poll.

The poll, which comes nearly a year after Mueller’s investigation began, found that 53 percent of people think there are political motives to the investigation, while 44 percent think the investigation is justified.

Despite the perceived partisan motivations, 76 percent said President Trump should still cooperate with the investigation if he’s asked to be interviewed.

That is a drop, however, from January, when 84 percent of respondents said Trump should cooperate with the special counsel. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Poll: Majority says Russia probe is politically motivated
Poll: Majority says Russia probe is politically motivated

The poll comes nearly a year after Robert Mueller’s investigation began.

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: