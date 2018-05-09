Poll: Majority says Russia probe is politically motivated

A majority of Americans say special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election is politically motivated, according to a new CBS News poll.

The poll, which comes nearly a year after Mueller’s investigation began, found that 53 percent of people think there are political motives to the investigation, while 44 percent think the investigation is justified.

Despite the perceived partisan motivations, 76 percent said President Trump should still cooperate with the investigation if he’s asked to be interviewed.

That is a drop, however, from January, when 84 percent of respondents said Trump should cooperate with the special counsel. – READ MORE

