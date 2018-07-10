THERESA’S MAYDAY: British Government Implodes As Top Officials Resign Over ‘Weak’ Brexit Plan

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s administration has imploded as two of her top four ministers have resigned over the last 24 hours to protest her soft Brexit plan which will keep Britain with strong economic ties to the European Union.

AFP reports: May’s Brexit plan — agreed by the cabinet on Friday in the hope of unblocking negotiations with Brussels due to resume on Monday — has now cost her two of her top four ministers, throwing her administration and authority into turmoil.

The first blow came on Sunday when Brexit minister David Davis declared that he could not support May’s plan, calling it “dangerous.”

“It seems to me we’re giving too much away, too easily, and that’s a dangerous strategy at this time,” Davis said on Monday. – READ MORE

According to the Boston Globe, the Boston City Council is looking for a way to make city-wide elections “more inclusive” of those who live and work in the city of Boston, including people who may not have the right to vote under the United States Constitution.

If the council votes Tuesday to enact the measure, Bostonians who are “legal permanent residents,” possess a valid work visa, or who fall under the protection of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Act, will be able cast a ballot to vote for mayor, city council, and other local offices.

Those without U.S. citizenship would still be restricted from casting a ballot in Federal or Massachusetts state elections. – READ MORE

