Pennsylvania Redistricting May Flip 3 House Seats to Democrats

Democrats Are Currently Favored In Three Seats Held By Pennsylvania Republicans In The U.s. House Of Representatives, Thanks In Large Part To A Controversial And Unprecedented Decision By The Democrat-dominated Pennsylvania State Supreme Court Earlier This Year. In That Decision, The Court Rejected The State Legislature’s 2011 Redistricting Of The State’s Congressional Districts Completed After The 2010 Census And Draw The Boundaries Of Those Congressional District Lines Themselves.

All told, seven Republican-held seats in Pennsylvania are now on the Cook Political Report’s list of 99 competitive races: two are rated “likely Democratic,” one is rated “lean Democratic,” one is rated “Toss-Up,” one is rated “lean Republican, and two are rated “likely Republican.”

To get a sense of how significantly the Democrat-dominated Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s gerrymandering has hurt Republican chances in the Keystone State this fall, consider that on December 30, 2017, when the Real Clear Politics Average of Polls gave the Democrats a 12.9 point generic congressional ballot advantage, five points higher than the Democrats’ current 7.2 point generic congressional ballot advantage, the Cook Political Report listed 0nly six Republican-held seats in Pennsylvania on the list of 99 competitive House races.

Democrats were not favored in any of these six Republican-held seats. Five were rated “lean Republican,” and one was rated “likely Republican.” – READ MORE

Intent on forcing their skewed vision of Trump on the world, a group of leftists have decided to raise a stack of money in order to whimsically terrorize London. Their plan: “Make our six meter high orange, inflatable baby with a malevolent face and tiny hands fly over central London during Trump’s UK visit.”

That’s the official description of a crowd-funded project that recently launched and has so far raised over £27,170. It seems like a joke, but they’re apparently serious. Using the online platform Crowdfunder, anti-Trump voices are raising money to make the satirical Trump balloon a reality, and then inflate it over London when the president visits.

In an effort to show that Khan is far less popular than Trump, a second Crowdfunder campaign has launched, this one with the goal of flying a giant “baby Khan” balloon over London “to demonstrate our unhappiness with him as our Mayor of London.”

“In light of the Donald Trump ‘Baby Trump’ balloon being allowed to fly over London during his visit to the U.K., let’s get a ‘baby Khan’ one and see if FREE SPEECH applies to all and whether or not Mr Khan and the London assembly will also approve this,” the project declared.

“Under Sadiq Khan, we have seen crime sky rocket to unprecedented levels. People in London don’t feel safe and they aren’t safe, 81 murders this year alone! Khan Out,” it stated.

To the chagrin of anti-Trump voices in England, the project meant to mock Khan has gotten significantly more attention than the one that inspired it. As of Sunday afternoon, the giant balloon mocking Khan has raised well over £35,408, compared to the £27,170 pledged to mock Trump.– READ MORE

