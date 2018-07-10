Driver who overstayed work visa fined $280 for fatally striking FBI agent, fire investigator

A $280 fine and negligent driving charge was given to the driver of a Honda Accord who fatally struck an FBI agent and a fire investigator who were standing along the left shoulder of a Maryland highway, according to published reports.

Roberto Garza Palacios, 28, was not required to appear in court, nor did he receive any jail time, the Washington Post reported.

Although he drove in a “careless and imprudent manner,” prosecutors did not believe his driving constituted a “reckless disregard” for human life, which would have carried more serious charges, the report stated.

Palacios was driving south on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County when he struck the two-off duty law enforcement officers: Carlos Wolff, 36, and Sander Cohen, 33. Both men were standing on the shoulder near their personal vehicles.

Palacios, a Guatemalan native, faces possible deportation, according to the Washington Post.

Officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement took Palacios into custody at his Gaithersburg home in May and charged him with “overstaying and violating the terms of a work visa that had expired in 2009,” according to the report.

Three years ago, ICE learned Palacios was arrested in Montgomery County. Agents asked jail officials to hold him but instead, Palacios was released, according to the report.- READ MORE

The White House says it is “deeply disturbing” that liberal New York gubernatorial candidate and former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon is referring to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency as a “terrorist organization.”

“It’s deeply disturbing that Cynthia Nixon has no clue of what ICE does to protect Americans and New Yorkers every day from dangerous criminals, terrorists, child smugglers and human traffickers,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement on Monday.

Nixon, who is attempting to position herself to the left of incumbent Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has repeatedly used the phrase to describe the federal government agency that enforces immigration laws.

Nixon, who has joined the liberal calls for the abolishment of ICE, recently tweeted: “I can think of no better description than to call ICE a terrorist organization.” – READ MORE

