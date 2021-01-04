There’s Something Peculiar About The Vandalism At Pelosi’s House

An ugly story emerged on New Year’s Day: Vandals had attacked Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco house, leaving behind graffiti on her garage complaining about the stimulus bill, along with a pig’s head in a puddle of red paint. People less credulous than the media, though, noticed that the vandals were kind enough to do their dirty deed without touching the brick facing on Pelosi’s house. These may have been polite vandals, or there may be more here than meets the eye.

At first pass, the photo of the damage is very ugly. The garage door is completely covered with graffiti and the pig’s head is disturbing:

#BREAKING: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home was reportedly vandalized over night with fake blood and a pig’s head, according to reports https://t.co/kDhIPiFbNT — KRON4 News (@kron4news) January 2, 2021

People quickly noticed something peculiar, though, about the graffiti. If you look at the upper right side, where the letter “A” in a circle appears, the circle abruptly cuts off on the far, right side, where it might have touched the bricks:

Unless the spray can coincidentally stopped spraying paint just as it got to the “three o’clock” side of the circle, it looks very much as if the graffiti artist went out of his (or her) way to protect the bricks from getting paint splashed on it, perhaps by taping off the area before spraying. This care is important because it’s easy to repaint a garage door and “notoriously difficult” to get spray paint off of a porous surface such as brick. – READ MORE

