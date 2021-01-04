Woman arrested for beating COVID-positive children because they weren’t wearing masks: police

An Arizona woman has been accused of beating her children, who were COVID-positive. The 32-year-old mother assaulted her three children because they not wearing face masks in their Wickenberg home, according to police.

Sarah Michelle Boone was arrested on Dec. 26 after she purportedly abused her three children and step-children. Police responded to a call at Boone’s residence, where they were informed that the mother had “hit one child in the face, kicked a second one while he was on the floor and picked a third child up by the neck,” according to the Associated Press.

The individual who called the police was one of the victims, who said Boone carried out the assault “because the children all tested positive for COVID but were not wearing masks,” according to the probable cause statement, as reported by KTAR-FM.

The ages of the children were not listed in the booking documents.

Boone reportedly fled the home before law enforcement arrived, but police officers caught up to her as she was casually walking down the street. She allegedly ignored orders to stop by the officers, did not cooperate with the police, and fought with them. Cops used a stun gun to subdue her, and eventually handcuffed her.- READ MORE

