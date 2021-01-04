Dr. Fauci says mandatory COVID-19 vaccines possible for schools and travel

Dr. Anthony Fauci floated the idea that COVID-19 vaccines could become mandatory in order to attend school or travel internationally.

Fauci noted that the mandatory coronavirus vaccinations would likely be implemented at the state and city level.

“A citywide school system might require it in some cities but not other cities. And that’s what I mean by things not being done centrally but locally,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told Newsweek.

Fauci also said he “would not be surprised” if some companies, hospitals, and organizations required the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m not sure going to be mandatory from a central government standpoint, like federal government mandates,” Fauci continued. “But there are going to be individual institutions that I’m sure are going to mandate it.”- READ MORE

