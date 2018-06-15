‘There’s F***ing No One Else,’ Says Democrat About Needing Obama for Midterms

Hillary Clinton’s historic loss in 2016 is still resonating in 2018, and the midterms are cause for concern among Democrats who promised a massive “blue wave” would sweep out Republicans this fall.

A new report from The Hill reveals some Democrats are beginning to worry that the wave may never materialize, and are looking for a party leader to take the helm.

The desire among Democrats for Obama to take a more leading role in the midterm fight and party building in general is just getting stronger, particularly with the lack of alternatives.

“There’s f—ing no one else,” one frustrated Democratic strategist said. “Bill Clinton is toxic, [former President] Carter is too old, and there’s no one else around for miles.”

Former President Obama has been meeting with potential 2020 contenders, according to a new report this week. They include Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Vice President Joe Biden, and former Gov. Deval Patrick (D-MA). – READ MORE

