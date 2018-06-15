WATCH: Wild-eyed Hillary complains about being woman in politics in new video

Were the lights too bright? Was she on something?

Either way, the failed Democratic candidate for president recently gave a wild-eyed endorsement of a group promoting women in politics.

And in true Hillary Clinton fashion, she did it by complaining about how hard it is to be a woman in the political world. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1