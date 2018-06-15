Sally Yates: DOJ Ordered FBI Not to Overtly Investigate Clinton Foundation

Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates revealed that the DOJ instructed federal investigators to hold back on an open probe in Clinton Foundation in 2016, according to the Department of Justice Inspector General report released Thursday.

According to the document, the FBI was investigating the Clinton’s ostensibly-charitable organization ahead of the election, contrary to contemporaneous reports that the DOJ did not open a probe into the Clinton Foundation.

“Numerous witnesses told us that agents involved in the Clinton Foundation investigation were instructed to take no overt investigative steps prior to the election,” the inspector general writes.

Yates confirmed and defended this revelation:

Yeah, I think there was discussion about look, if [agents on the Clinton Foundation investigation] want to go do record stuff and stuff that you can do covertly, fine. But not overtly…. And the sort of thought being we’ll address that again at the end after the election was over. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1