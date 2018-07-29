Therapists say they’ve seen a rise in anxiety under Trump

Therapists in the U.S. say they have seen a rise in politically-related anxiety under the Trump presidency.

Though a condition has not been officially named, therapists and patients have referred to it as “Trump Anxiety Disorder,” according to a report from Canada’s CBC News.

Elisabeth LaMotte, the founder of the D.C. Counseling and Psychotherapy Center in Washington, D.C., told CBC that there is a “collective anxiety” among her patients related to President Trump’s rhetoric and policies.

“There is a fear of the world ending,” she said. “It’s very disorienting and constantly unsettling.”

She said that Trump critics whom she treats exhibit similar behavior to patients who have a parent with a personality disorder.

“Whether it’s conscious or not, I think we look to the president of the United States as a psychological parent,” LaMotte said. – READ MORE

On Thursday, things got contentious at “The View” when ardent Trump defender and Fox News personality Judge Jeanine Pirro told co-host Whoopi Goldberg that she’s “suffering from ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome.'”

The heated segment began with Pirro discussing the “deep state” efforts to oust President Donald Trump — as she chronicled in her book “Liars, Leakers and Liberals” — before she was interrupted by alleged “Republican” and GOP strategist Ana Navarro. “Do you believe Trump embraces and embodies conservative ideology?” Navarro asked the judge.

Pirro dismissed the question and directed the ladies of “The View” to the prosperous economy. “You wanna talk about Donald Trump?” she asked. “You tell me what metric in this country is worse off. Unemployment is lower than it’s been in fifty years; minorities, Hispanics, African-American have jobs … The GDP under Obama was barely 1 [percent]; we’re going up to 4 [percent].”- READ MORE

