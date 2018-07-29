The gang just as vicious as MS-13 but without the notoriety: Savage Trinitarios return to the spotlight after years in the shadows

“Trinitarios are just as blatant as MS-13 when it comes to killing someone and just walking away,” Gomez said. Trinitarios are Dominican; MS-13 is Salvadoran
Gomez said the ranks of the Trinitarios include several individuals who are in the country illegally. He also said Trinitarios recruit new members in high schools. Some recruits are even younger. As part of the initiation process recruits are required to run a gauntlet. – READ MORE
Border Patrol Agents In South Texas Arrested Three Salvadoran Nationals After They Illegally Crossed The Border From Mexico. Agents Determined That All Three Are Members Of The Hyperviolent Ms-13 Transnational Criminal Gang.
During a two-day period that began on Friday, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested three members of the MS-13 gang. All three had traveled to the U.S. via Mexico from El Salvador, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector officials.
Agents arrested the first MS-13 gang member on Friday near the South Texas border town of Hidalgo. The Weslaco Station agents learned of the migrant’s gang affiliation during a biometric background investigation at the station.
The following day, McAllen Station agents apprehended another Salvadoran national after he crossed the border near Granjeno, Texas. He crossed the border illegally while transporting a minor female he claimed was his daughter. During a background investigation, the agents learned of his MS-13 gang membership. – READ MORE
A ‘Wall of Grief’ mural marks the spot where a 15-year-old Bronx boy, who wanted to be a detective when he grew up, fell victim last month to a New York City drug gang with a long history of wanton violence.