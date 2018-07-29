True Pundit

Crime

The gang just as vicious as MS-13 but without the notoriety: Savage Trinitarios return to the spotlight after years in the shadows

Posted on by
Share:

A ‘Wall of Grief’ mural marks the spot where a 15-year-old Bronx boy, who wanted to be a detective when he grew up, fell victim last month to a New York City drug gang with a long history of ruthless violence.

The mural pays tribute to Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz who was killed June 20 by a group of Trinitarios in a crime that sent shockwaves reverberating through the Big Apple and beyond. The murder captured the attention of music stars Rihanna and Cardi B.

The violence appears to mark a re-emergence of a gang that had fallen into the shadows after a series of law enforcement takedowns from 2009 to 2014 wiped out the group’s leader and a large number of members.

But those prosecutors have appear to have created a power struggle pitting one group of Trinitarios against another.

Such acts of brutality don’t surprise Manuel Gomez, a former U.S. army intelligence officer and NYPD cop-turned-private investigator, who said he obtained the video of Lesandro’s last moments and shared it with WPIX-TV, which was the first to report it.

Gomez told Fox News that the Trinitarios have been just as vicious as MS-13 without drawing the same amount of attention. President Trump has singled out the former for its brutality – labeling them “animals” – as part of his crackdown on illegal immigration.

“Trinitarios are just as blatant as MS-13 when it comes to killing someone and just walking away,” Gomez said. Trinitarios are Dominican; MS-13 is Salvadoran

Gomez said the ranks of the Trinitarios include several individuals who are in the country illegally. He also said Trinitarios recruit new members in high schools. Some recruits are even younger. As part of the initiation process recruits are required to run a gauntlet. – READ MORE

Border Patrol Agents In South Texas Arrested Three Salvadoran Nationals After They Illegally Crossed The Border From Mexico. Agents Determined That All Three Are Members Of The Hyperviolent Ms-13 Transnational Criminal Gang.

During a two-day period that began on Friday, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested three members of the MS-13 gang. All three had traveled to the U.S. via Mexico from El Salvador, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector officials.

Agents arrested the first MS-13 gang member on Friday near the South Texas border town of Hidalgo. The Weslaco Station agents learned of the migrant’s gang affiliation during a biometric background investigation at the station.

The following day, McAllen Station agents apprehended another Salvadoran national after he crossed the border near Granjeno, Texas. He crossed the border illegally while transporting a minor female he claimed was his daughter. During a background investigation, the agents learned of his MS-13 gang membership. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

The gang just as vicious as MS-13 but without the notoriety: Savage Trinitarios return to the spotlight after years in the shadows
The gang just as vicious as MS-13 but without the notoriety: Savage Trinitarios return to the spotlight after years in the shadows

A ‘Wall of Grief’ mural marks the spot where a 15-year-old Bronx boy, who wanted to be a detective when he grew up, fell victim last month to a New York City drug gang with a long history of wanton violence.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: