WATCH: Bill Clinton Heckled at Amsterdam AIDS Conference

Hecklers Disrupted Former President Bill Clinton’s Speech At The International Aids Conference In Amsterdam On Friday.

Bill Clinton pleaded with the world Friday not to abandon the campaign to rein in the HIV virus, which still kills nearly a million people every year and infects twice as many. The world must “hold the line” until a vaccine or cure is found, or face “calamitous” consequences, the former president told the 22nd International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam

“There can be no Brexit in the fight against AIDS,” said the founder of the Clinton HIV/AIDS Initiative, referring to Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.”Through a combination of complacency in some places and outright hostility to global multinational cooperative efforts in others, there is a serious risk that many people will say: ‘Let’s quit doing this’,” Clinton told delegates.

The world needs to understand that sex workers, LGBTIQ+ members, people living with HIV, drug users and all the key populations are HUMANS. We need global policies that protect them from discrimination.

Voices being raised during @BillClinton speech. #AIDS2018 pic.twitter.com/Hp0mhTkm8P — 🦊 (@khatchig_says) July 27, 2018

The former president’s speech was interrupted by protesters who heckled Clinton over plans to hold the conference in San Francisco in 2020. Clinton told the angry protesters: “You should also know for those of us who care about this issue in the United States, it is a sacred place. Many people died and all the first battles were fought, and they died some more. So I think when you get there, you’ll be glad they held the conference in San Francisco.” – READ MORE

