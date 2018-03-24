True Pundit

Entertainment Politics TV

The View: Trump “Bully” but Biden “Chivalrous” for Talk about Beating Him up (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

“The View” host Sunny Hostin declared that Biden bragging about punching the U.S. president was “kind of chivalrous,” while apparently forgetting that Trump’s tweet was in response to Biden’s strange threat.

“He’s such a bully, such a bully,” Hostin said about Trump, before wondering out loud why nobody had “taken (Trump) out back and beat the crap out of him.”

Let’s recap: Joe Biden fantasizing about beating up the president is “chivalrous,” but responding to that threat makes Trump a “bully”… and the left is tripping over itself to endorse physical violence against the commander in chief. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

The View: Trump "Bully" but Biden "Chivalrous" for Talk about Beating Him up
The View: Trump "Bully" but Biden "Chivalrous" for Talk about Beating Him up

The 2020 race is going to be a wild ride, and The View is right in the middle of the chaos....
Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: