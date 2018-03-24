The View: Trump “Bully” but Biden “Chivalrous” for Talk about Beating Him up (VIDEO)

“The View” host Sunny Hostin declared that Biden bragging about punching the U.S. president was “kind of chivalrous,” while apparently forgetting that Trump’s tweet was in response to Biden’s strange threat.

“He’s such a bully, such a bully,” Hostin said about Trump, before wondering out loud why nobody had “taken (Trump) out back and beat the crap out of him.”

Let’s recap: Joe Biden fantasizing about beating up the president is “chivalrous,” but responding to that threat makes Trump a “bully”… and the left is tripping over itself to endorse physical violence against the commander in chief. – READ MORE

