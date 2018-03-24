Politics TV
WATCH: Huckabee Blows the Lid off McCabe Firing With Brutal Truth Behind His Exit
.@GovMikeHuckabee: “For all of the people who are just crying big crocodile tears because Andrew McCabe got fired, my gosh get over it. Andrew McCabe deserved to be fired according to the office of professional responsibility.” pic.twitter.com/MFSyb1W7AT
— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) March 23, 2018
In an appearance on Fox Business Network on Thursday, Huckabee said it was “just remarkable” that there were so many liberals hitching their hopes of making something stick to the Trump administration on the McCabe firing.
“For all of the people who are just crying big crocodile tears because Andrew McCabe, my gosh, get over it,” Huckabee said.
“Andrew McCabe deserved to be fired according to the Office of Professional Responsibility. It wasn’t Donald Trump who fired him, it was his own FBI organization who said he had to go.” – READ MORE