‘The View’ Hosts Call for ‘Purge’ of NBC Execs (VIDEO)

The hosts of ABC’s The View called for NBC to fire executives who helped cover up sex scandals.

Appearing on The View Monday, Ronan Farrow, the reporter behind a bombshell story on sexual assault in Hollywood, discussed new allegations that NBC executives covered up former Today anchor Matt Lauer’s predatory behavior. Several View hosts asked why NBC had not fired executives involved in the cover-up and even called for a “purge” at the network.

“You have to be willing to purge and willing to move forward because whatever Fox News is, they were willing to do that,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, referring to Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly leaving Fox News after allegations of sexual harassment.

Farrow was an employee of NBC News until the network took steps to kill his story about Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. In his new book Catch and Kill, Farrow alleges that NBC wilted under pressure from Weinstein to bury the story—in part because Weinstein threatened to expose Lauer’s behavior. – READ MORE