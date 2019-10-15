Hillary Clinton Claims Tabloids Follow Meghan Markle Because They’re ‘Racist’

Hillary Clinton decided to weigh in on controvery surrounding the United Kingdom’s Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, taking the duchess’s side against members of the media and suggesting that UK tabloids keep close tabs on the biracial royal because they are racist.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Clinton and her daughter Chelsea, who are promoting their children’s book about “gutsy women” agreed that Markle is, indeed, a “gutsy woman,” even if she didn’t make the cut, according to Vanity Fair.

Clinton, who has regularly claimed that her 2016 loss to now-President Donald Trump was motivated largely by prejudice (including both sexism and racism on the part of American voters), told the Sunday Times she believes the UK tabloids, and certain members of the media, targeted Markle for embarrassment because of racism.

“I do want to say that the way she’s been treated is inexplicable,” Clinton offered. When asked if she believed Meghan’s race played into her treatment at the hands of the press, Clinton was quick to agree: “It’s certainly part of it. If the explanation is that she’s biracial, then shame on everybody.” – READ MORE