‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Says Colin Kaepernick Deserves ‘Nobel Peace Prize,’ ‘Back Pay,’ Apology, ‘His Job’

During Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin argued that controversial activist and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick deserves an apology, a Nobel Peace Prize, back pay, and his “job back” over how he was allegedly mistreated for taking a knee during the national anthem during NFL pre-game festivities.

Kaepernick’s famed kneeling protest has once again taken center stage following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last month after a police officer in Minneapolis had his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck for over eight minutes during an arrest.

On Monday, for example, prominent House and Senate Democrats took a knee, in the style of Kaepernick, during a photo-op in “solidarity” with the protests over Floyd’s death.

“The protests have people rethinking their stance on things like kneeling and the question is, is Colin Kaepernick owed an apology? What do you think, Sunny?” co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked Hostin, according to The Daily Caller.

“Well, I don’t — I think he’s not only owed an apology, Whoopi,” Hostin said. “I think he’s owed his job. I think he’s owed back pay. I think he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.” – READ MORE

