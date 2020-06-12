‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Says Colin Kaepernick Deserves ‘Nobel Peace Prize,’ ‘Back Pay,’ Apology, ‘His Job’

Kaepernick’s famed kneeling protest has once again taken center stage following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last month after a police officer in Minneapolis had his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck for over eight minutes during an arrest.
On Monday, for example, prominent House and Senate Democrats took a knee, in the style of Kaepernick, during a photo-op in “solidarity” with the protests over Floyd’s death.
“The protests have people rethinking their stance on things like kneeling and the question is, is Colin Kaepernick owed an apology? What do you think, Sunny?” co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked Hostin, according to The Daily Caller.
“Well, I don’t — I think he’s not only owed an apology, Whoopi,” Hostin said. “I think he’s owed his job. I think he’s owed back pay. I think he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.” – READ MORE
Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --