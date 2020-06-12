Joe Biden says the military will make sure Trump is physically removed from White House if he loses in 2020 and refuses to leave

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he will use the military to escort President Donald Trump from the White House if necessary — assuming that Biden wins a 2020 matchup.

Biden told Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” that he fully believes the incumbent president will attempt to “steal this election.”

During the Wednesday interview, Noah asked Biden if he believed Trump would attempt to resist a defeat.

“You have so many rank-and-file military personnel saying, ‘Whoa, we’re not a military state. This is not who we are,’ ” Biden said. “I promise you, I’m absolutely convinced will escort him from the White House with great dispatch” if Trump refuses to leave.

Biden also explained that his greatest concern is that Trump will attempt to engage in election fraud.

“I think it’s safe to say that America is expecting a really dirty election,” Noah told the former vice president. “We know how Donald Trump plays in an election.” – READ MORE

