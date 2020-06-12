Sen. Tim Scott delivers scathing rebuke of leftists throwing racial slurs at him on Twitter, reveals truth about Senate Democrats and race

Republican Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) shot back at his detractors Wednesday and exposed his Democratic colleagues’ hypocrisy on race after he had allegedly been the subject of racially charged insults on Twitter.

Scott, who was tapped by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Tuesday to lead the GOP’s legislative efforts on police reform, said in a Wednesday tweet that he has seen his name dragged through the mud on social media over the past 24 hours.

And don’t throw “you’re the only black guy they know” at me either. There are only two black Democratic Senators, stop pretending there’s some huge racial diversity gap in the Senate. Ask my Dem colleagues what their staffs look like…I guarantee you won’t like the answer. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 10, 2020

Twitter users had allegedly referred to Scott as “token,” called him “boy,” and argued that he is “being used.”

In response, a bewildered Scott said, “Let me get this straight … you DON’T want the person who has faced racial profiling by police, been pulled over dozens of times, or been speaking out for YEARS drafting this?” – READ MORE

