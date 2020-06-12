Sen. Tim Scott delivers scathing rebuke of leftists throwing racial slurs at him on Twitter, reveals truth about Senate Democrats and race

Republican Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) shot back at his detractors Wednesday and exposed his Democratic colleagues’ hypocrisy on race after he had allegedly been the subject of racially charged insults on Twitter.

Scott, who was tapped by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Tuesday to lead the GOP’s legislative efforts on police reform, said in a Wednesday tweet that he has seen his name dragged through the mud on social media over the past 24 hours.

Twitter users had allegedly referred to Scott as “token,” called him “boy,” and argued that he is “being used.”

In response, a bewildered Scott said, “Let me get this straight … you DON’T want the person who has faced racial profiling by police, been pulled over dozens of times, or been speaking out for YEARS drafting this?” – READ MORE

