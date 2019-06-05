‘The View’ co-host Ana Navarro apologizes to Brits for Trump’s visit: ‘I’m sorry’

“The View” co-host and CNN contributor Ana Navarro apologized on Monday to the United Kingdom for having to host President Trump.

The liberal panel was in the midst of mocking Trump’s personal finances and skin complexion when Navarro decided it was her job to apologize on behalf of Americans.

“Just one last message to the Brits, I’m sorry,” Navarro said on the episode of the daytime gabfest that was missing co-hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar.

“Both ladies are down for the count and will probably be with us in the next day or so,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said of her ill colleagues. – READ MORE