GOP Senator Slams Dems for Continuing Toward Holding Barr in Contempt: ‘This Is Political Theater’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) called out Democrats in Congress for threatening a contempt vote against Attorney General William Barr.

Next week, the House will vote on holding Barr in contempt of Congress for refusing to hand over the fully unredacted report from special counsel Robert Mueller — even though it would require Barr to break the law.

On Tuesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) also warned that Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross must comply with subpoenas regarding a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

Tillis doesn’t believe Barr should be facing any votes from House Democrats. During an interview with Fox News, Tillis claimed the votes can be chalked up to nothing more than “political theater.” – READ MORE

