Scalise Breaks Down the ‘Worst Aspects’ of Democrats’ Bill That Would Provide $0 for Border Security

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) is blasting congressional Democrats’ for the “wasted” time on impeachment calls while torching their “expensive, partisan show vote” on their proposed bill.

The Republican lawmaker laid out in his press release five of the “worst aspects” of the Democrats’ H.R.6 bill, the American Dream and Promise Act of 2019, that he says won’t actually address the crisis at the southern border.

The five “worst aspects” of the bill:

“Makes millions of illegal immigrants eligible for amnesty, far exceeding the roughly 700,000 DACA recipients. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated the combined cost of H.R. 6 to be $34.6 billion. Democrats have not found a way to pay for this. Zero enforcement. H.R. 6 does not include a dime for border security. It does not close loopholes or reform asylum laws. Provides a path to citizenship for criminals. Gives illegal immigrants a special pathway to citizenship that is unavailable to legal immigrants.”

During Tuesday’s weekly press conference, Scalise blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) role as the speaker as having the “custom” of not having much legislation on the House floor. – READ MORE