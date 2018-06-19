Politics Security
The Vicious Unforgiving Video That Proves Hillary Clinton is a Raving Psychopath
They say a good liar needs to have a good memory.
Hillary Clinton is a talented liar despite a shoddy memory because she doesn’t even care about getting busted lying.
Simply because she can lie her way out of the original lie.
Cover a lie with another lie.
The Democratic mantra.
Watch a true pro here.
But the split screen does her in …
Hillary Clinton on what happened in Bosnia, wen she lied about her & her daughter being under sniper fire. via @USANEWS007pic.twitter.com/Fa9tWSotil
— Yanki farber (@Farberyanki) June 19, 2018