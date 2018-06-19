True Pundit

Peter Strzok reportedly escorted out of FBI building

Posted on
Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who promised his paramour that he’d make sure Donald Trump lost the election, has reportedly been escorted from the FBI building.

This story is developing.

Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who promised his paramour that he’d make sure Donald Trump lost the election, has been escorted from the FBI building.

