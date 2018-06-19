Peter Strzok reportedly escorted out of FBI building

Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who promised his paramour that he’d make sure Donald Trump lost the election, has reportedly been escorted from the FBI building.

News – FBI special agent Peter Strzok was escorted out of the FBI building on Friday, source familiar tells me; as of today, he is still employed; he’s been stationed in Human Resources since dismissal from Mueller team. — Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) June 19, 2018

This story is developing.

