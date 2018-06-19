Politics Security
Assault weapons ban dies a horrible, bloody death in liberal Delaware Senate
An effort to revive a proposed ban on the sale of assault weapons failed in the Delaware Senate on Tuesday, effectively defeating the most controversial gun control measure pending before the Legislature.
Two Democrats sided with Republicans in opposing the maneuver, including Sen. Brian Bushweller of Dover and Sen. Bruce Ennis, D-Smyrna. That left Democrats two votes short of the 11 needed to bring the measure to the floor.
Tuesday’s vote marked the second defeat for Senate Bill 163 this month and a major loss for gun control advocates who pushed for reform in the wake of recent high-profile mass shootings.
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
delawareonline