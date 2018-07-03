‘The Verge’ Co-Founder Calls Ben Shapiro ‘The Jew Who Helps Other Jews Onto the Train’

“Ben Shapiro is the Jew who helps other Jews onto the train,” Topolsky wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

After one user responded, “Yes, and Ben dreams of the handshake and shiny medal he’ll get for being such an obedient boy,” Topolsky wrote back, “Either way Ben ends up on his knees.” That tweet has also been deleted.

I see you deleted this, @joshuatopolsky but screenshots are forever pic.twitter.com/ZDc0trT1zw — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) July 1, 2018

TTopolsky co-founded the Vox Media tech news site The Verge in 2011, and he went on to join Bloomberg as its chief digital officer. He left Bloomberg in 2015 and started the digital media company The Outline. – READ MORE