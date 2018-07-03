True Pundit

‘The Verge’ Co-Founder Calls Ben Shapiro ‘The Jew Who Helps Other Jews Onto the Train’

The Verge co-founder Joshua Topolsky called conservative writer Ben Shapiro the equivalent of a treacherous Jew collaborating with the Nazis in a tweet sent Saturday.

“Ben Shapiro is the Jew who helps other Jews onto the train,” Topolsky wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

After one user responded, “Yes, and Ben dreams of the handshake and shiny medal he’ll get for being such an obedient boy,” Topolsky wrote back, “Either way Ben ends up on his knees.” That tweet has also been deleted.

TTopolsky co-founded the Vox Media tech news site The Verge in 2011, and he went on to join Bloomberg as its chief digital officer. He left Bloomberg in 2015 and started the digital media company The OutlineREAD  MORE

