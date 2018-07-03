Quiz app on Facebook accidentally exposes data of 120M users

A quiz app on Facebook that can tell you which Disney princess you are has also been leaking the personal information of its 120 million users.

The quiz app from Nametests.com was apparently storing the personal information of its users in a rather careless way; the data was circulating through a public Javascript file that other websites could theoretically access.

“I was shocked to see that this data was publicly available to any third-party that requested it,” said Inti De Ceukelaire, the Belgian security researcher who discovered the data leak.

On Wednesday, he published a blog post, describing how the Javascript file might endanger the privacy of Nametests.com users. A third-party website could potentially exploit the Javascript file to see when incoming visitors have a Facebook profile. If the visitors do, the website could harvest details of the Facebook profiles, including name, age, birth date and gender.

De Ceukelaire demoed the threat by creating his own website that can fetch data from the quiz app’s Javascript file. Any users of the quiz app who visited his website would not only get their Facebook data harvested, but also their photos and friend’s list too. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1