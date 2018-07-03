Liberals Falsely Claim Ken Starr Probe Got ‘Nothing’

A new talking point has arisen on the Left in recent weeks — that independent counsel Robert Mueller is scoring victory after victory while the Republican-led Whitewater and Benghazi probes came up empty.

It has been repeated by journalists, entertainers — even members of Congress.

Take Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who, at a House Judiciary Committee hearing last week, praised the work of Mueller’s probe into Russian election meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign — “22 people and businesses have been charged with 75 criminal charges” — and negatively contrasted it with the Whitewater investigation led by special prosecutor Ken Starr during Bill Clinton’s administration.

“Compare that to the Ken Starr Whitewater investigation, which lasted four years and produced nothing,” Raskin said. “Or the seven congressional committees that went after the Benghazi holy grail and came back with nothing, including our beloved Mr. [Rep. Trey] Gowdy.”

It is true that Starr’s probe — which began as an investigation of a shady Arkansas land deal and ended with a stained blue dress — wandered far afield of its original purpose. In fact, it is Exhibit A of the dangers of appointing independent counsels with large staffs, nearly unlimited budgets, and as much time as they deem necessary.

But it’s a puzzling assertion to insist that Starr’s investigation produced “nothing.” In fact, it netted 15 convictions, toppled a sitting governor, and led to the impeachment of a president – READ MORE