The US Military Could Soon Ban Beer And Pizza In Favor Of A Mandatory Ketogenic Diet

The military could soon be mandating a ketogenic (keto) diet, according to the Military Times.

This may mean foregoing beer and pizza in favor of salads for many service members, especially Navy SEALs.

While the new diet could eventually be put into effect for all branches of the government, SEALS and other underwater specialists could be the first groups targeted for the change. Lisa Sanders, the director of science and technology at U.S. Special Operations Command, recently presented a study that recommends the keto diet, which works to deprive the body of glucose and forces it to burn stored fat.

In her presentation, she said:

“One of the effects of truly being in ketosis is that it changes the way your body handles oxygen deprivation, so you can actually stay underwater at depths for longer periods of time and not go into oxygen seizures.”

This discussion comes at a time of growing concern about obesity in the military. But there has been some pushback, including those who wonder whether the military has the legal and ethical authority to control its service-members’ diet 24 hours a day. – READ MORE