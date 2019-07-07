ABC Hides Trump Approval Surge With Voters, Says He’s in Trouble

Overnight, ABC News and The Washington Postreleased a poll that they probably didn’t want to see. According to their findings, President Trump’s job approval rating surged five points among “voting age Americans” to 44 percent since April, the highest their poll had ever uncovered. But, there was even better news for the President that went unreported during ABC’s Good Morning America on Sunday.

In The Post’s reporting on the poll, they admitted that “among registered voters” Trump’s job approval also surged five points to 47 percent, while Trump’s disapproval fell four points to 50 percent. The distinction between the two numbers was that the latter regarded the people more likely to vote in an election.

Despite that five-point jump, ABC was intent on spinning the rest of the findings as a bad sign for the President going forward. According to correspondent Rachel Scott: