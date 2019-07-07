Rep. Peter King: ‘Severe, serious abuses’ by FBI, CIA in Russia probe ‘going to come out’

Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., said he is “confident” that when Attorney General Bill Barrconcludes his investigation of the origins of the investigation of President Trump’s 2016 campaign, the American people will learn that the FBI and CIA under the Obama administration engaged in foul play.

President Trump and his supporters have questioned how the investigation started in the first place, accusing the FBI of carrying it out under false pretenses. King is among those leveling such allegations.

RELUCTANT WITNESSES IN FISA ABUSE PROBE AGREE TO TALK TO DOJ INSPECTOR GENERAL

“There was no legal basis at all for them to begin the investigation of his campaign,” King said in a Friday interview with New York radio host John Catsimatidis, “and the way they carried it forward and the way information was leaked, the improper applications they filed in the FISA court to get surveillance, all of this is going to come out.”

(…)

But it is not just the FBI that King believes engaged in underhanded tactics. He believes U.S. intelligence was involved as well.

“Just from evidence I’ve seen over the last several years being on the Intelligence Committee, being a member of Congress, there’s no doubt to me there were severe serious abuses that were carried out in the FBI, and I believe the top levels of the CIA,” he said. – READ MORE