CNN’s April Ryan: Jim Acosta’s Life ‘Was in Jeopardy’ at Trump Rally

CNN political analyst April Ryan believes CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s life was in danger at President Donald Trump’s Tuesday rally in Tampa, Florida.

Acosta, who was heckled with “CNN sucks!” chants before Trump appeared on stage, has said he did not feel like he was in America and expressed that he is “very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt.”

“That’s a serious moment and a serious place. And Jim Acosta’s life, in my opinion, was in jeopardy that night,” Ryan told CNN host Don Lemon on Wednesday evening. “There was a safety issue.”

Others at CNN, like media reporter Brian Stelter, have accused Trump of leading a “hate movement” against the mainstream press. And CNN’s David Gergen even said that blood will be on Trump’s hands if there is violence committed against mainstream media journalists. – READ MORE

