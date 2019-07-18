‘The Squad’ revives feud with Pelosi: Be aware when you ‘single us out’ that we’re ‘women of color’ (VIDEO)

The four progressive congresswomen who are currently in a nasty feud with President Trump offered a not-so-subtle warning to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, the next time she “singles them out.”

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich, Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass, often referred to as “The Squad,” sat down with “CBS This Morning” host Gayle King on Tuesday as the House voted to formally condemn Trump over tweets that Democrats labeled as racist.

WATCH: The lawmakers targeted by Pres. Trump's racist tweets had a message for @SpeakerPelosi: "Acknowledge the fact that we are women of color… be aware of that & what you're doing… because some of us are getting death threats." — Rep. @RashidaTlaib.



King asked the congresswomen if they’ve been in contact with Pelosi.

“Our teams are in communication,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

“But shouldn’t you be meeting face-to-face?” King asked.

"She's the new member, not the speaker," Tlaib interjected. "She has every right to sit down with her at any moment, any time with any of us. She is Speaker of the House. She can ask for a meeting to sit down with us for clarification."


