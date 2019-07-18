Mexico-Based U.S. Citizen Admits Smuggling 450,000 Fentanyl Pills

A U.S. citizen who resided in the Mexican border city of Tijuana admitted to smuggling more than 450,000 fentanyl pills from that country into the United States. The drug smuggler made the confession during a guilty plea before a federal judge in a U.S. District Court. The alleged criminal activity occurred during a nine-month conspiracy in 2018.

A U.S. citizen identified as April Spring Kelly, 38, pled guilty to her role in a major drug conspiracy case before U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino according to a media releasefrom the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of California. During the guilty plea. Kelly admits she smuggled more than 450,000 fentanyl pills from Mexico into the United States during a nine-month conspiracy from February to October 2018. She continued, stating she smuggled the fentanyl pills through ports of entry into San Diego, California, and Nogales, Arizona, for subsequent distribution to mid-level distributors in San Diego and Phoenix.

Kelly further admitted to attempting to smuggle 36.24 pounds of methamphetamine, 37.83 pounds of cocaine, and nearly 12 pounds of powdered fentanyl on November 30, 2018, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested her in her vehicle at the San Ysidro Port of Entry the media release continued.

Following Kelly’s guilty plea, she is scheduled to be sentenced on October 11, 2019, before Judge Sammartino. – READ MORE