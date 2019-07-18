WATCH: Nervous laughs as Biden suffers awkward gaffe introducing mayor

Maybe Joe Biden’s fans are starting to wonder if there’s something wrong with him, too.

Biden was in Manning, Iowa on Tuesday to unveil his plans for rural America, and started the event off with an awkward gaffe that left supporters laughing nervously.

He was introducing local dignitaries and said, “I’ve been in Carroll County before, a number of times, and I want to say hello to the Democratic Party chair, Peter Leo. Peter, where are you?” Biden said, looking out into the audience.

“There you go. I mean, excuse me,” he said, closing his eyes in anguish for several painful moments as some chuckles rose from the small audience. – READ MORE