The Price Of Plywood Is Absolutely Ridiculous; But It’s Also A Sign Of The Times…

Would you pay $100 for a sheet of plywood? I know that sounds absolutely crazy, but we are almost there. The price of plywood has been soaring into the stratosphere in recent weeks, and analysts are telling us that it will remain high for the foreseeable future. Memes about plywood have started to pop up all over social media, but this is no joking matter. These extraordinarily high prices are causing a lot of pain in the homebuilding industry, and many Americans have had to postpone construction plans indefinitely. Unfortunately, our national leaders continue to flood the system with even more new money, and that is going to cause even more extreme inflation in the months and years to come.

Prior to the pandemic, any discussions about plywood on social media were likely to be painfully boring, but now everything has changed. Thanks to skyrocketing prices, plywood has suddenly become a very hot topic, and one post on Facebook that circulated quite widely ended up getting national attention…

“Food for thought — 3/4″ Plywood Standard: March 2020 – $37.98 /sheet February 2021 – $72.49 /sheet March 2021 – $83.49 /sheet April 2021 – $95.98 /sheet That is 252% price increase on one of the most used piece of common lumber for construction.”

Not surprisingly, this post got flagged on Facebook for being “misinformation”.

But then PolitiFact looked into this, and they confirmed that the price of plywood really has risen to such levels…

Shawn Church, editor of Random Lengths, which publishes price data on the wood products industry, gave us figures for 23/32-inch plywood produced in the Pacific Northwest and the South. The price in the Northwest for Fir 23/32-inch sheathing for the first week of April was $1,610 per thousand square feet, up 287% from $560 a year earlier. In the South, the price of that panel was $1,500 per thousand square feet, up 230% from $455 one year ago.

Personally, I could never see myself shelling out $100 for one piece of plywood, because that just seems nuts.

But our world has become a much different place over the past year. The system has been absolutely flooded with new money, and there is no going back to the way that things once were.– READ MORE

