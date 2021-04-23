Democrats and Their Policies Are Abetting America’s Violent Crime Wave

If Democrats really care so much about gun violence, they should stop abetting it by letting criminals out of jail.

A 7-year-old girl was shot and killed in Chicago Sunday while spending time with her father. Police believe it was a gang-related shooting. You can bet the police know the perps, who have very likely participated in the Democrats’ new revolving-door criminal justice system. Mayor Bill de Blasio instituted one of those in New York City. His act abetted much more crime in the city.

Gangs are abetted by lax law enforcement policies dictated by Democrat city councils, and by chaos on the southern border, which is abetted by the Biden administration’s disastrous handling of the border. It has helped the cartels solidify control in Mexico and spread their tentacles through the border states into the rest of the country.

Austin, Texas was shaken by a triple homicide Sunday.

Some on the Austin city council opportunistically used Sunday’s shooting for politics.

I’m heartbroken for the victims of the NW ATX shooting & their families. We await more details, but common sense gun violence prevention is possible & it is necessary. Prayers are not enough. We need state/federal leaders to treat gun violence like the public health crisis it is. pic.twitter.com/BqdbN96UqM — Council Member Alison Alter (@ALTERforATX) April 18, 2021

Alter voted to defund Austin police in August 2020. What did she expect to happen after that? Did she think violent criminals would just pound their knives and guns into plowshares?

Since that vote, violent crime has skyrocketed in the city. Before Sunday’s shootings, there had already been 23 homicides in Austin in 2021. Four Austin police officers had been shot on duty. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --