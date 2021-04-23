George Floyd Autonomous Zone Issues “Rules For White People”

The ‘George Floyd Autonomous Zone’ in Minneapolis has issued a list of ‘rules for white people’ that they have to abide by in order to enter the area.

The zone has popped up around the area that Floyd died and has come to resemble something akin to a religious cult encampment.

Apparently, baptisms, miracles and other spiritual events can be witnessed on a regular basis.

However, entering the area as a white person comes with potential risks if you make the mistake of behaving in a “problematic” manner.

All visitors are asked to wear face masks and act with “humility,” but a lengthier list of rules for white people explains how they will be treated differently.

The rule sign to the George Floyd autonomous zone in Minneapolis has additional rules for white people. Since forming, the area has seen increased violence, criminal activity, drug abuse & even a murder. https://t.co/uifR9Y1GWn — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 22, 2021

Whites are asked to “decenter yourself,” which is a euphemism for a mandate to behave like second class citizens and keep quiet.- READ MORE

